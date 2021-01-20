Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jalpaiguri accident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jalpaiguri accident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing': PM Modi
  • Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed in an accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his prayers to the families of those who died in a road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. He also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh to next of kin who lost their lives and 50,000 who got injured.

"The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured," another tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed in an accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night.As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident.

