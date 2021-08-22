The actor has two children – a 29-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old daughter. His wife, actor Rachel Weisz, also has a teenage son

Although English actor Daniel Craig has a net worth of nearly $160 million, the 53-year-old star has said that he is not planning on sharing much of it with his children.

According to a Times of London article, Criag said: "Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" while speaking about his notion on inheritance.

“I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too," he said.

Craig said that he finds the idea of inheritance “distasteful". “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go," he said.

The actor has two children – a 29-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old daughter. His wife, actor Rachel Weisz, also has a teenage son. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He is reported to command $25 million to reprise the role of James Bond in the upcoming “No Time To Die".

will finally get its world premiere in London next month, the makers of the franchise announced on Friday.

"Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet."

The 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga has seen its release postponed several times due to the pandemic.

It was originally set for a London premiere last March, ahead of a global rollout the following month, before that was pushed back by subsequent waves of coronavirus around the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January US studio MGM said the film would be released globally on 8 October.

"No Time to Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("Beasts of No Nation", "True Detective") is expected to be Craig's last outing as the suave British spy, after starring in four previous films.

