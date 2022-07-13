Long throughout history, humans have wondered, “How did we get here?" and “Are we alone in the universe?" The JWST will allow us to explore these questions and distant worlds that orbit other stars and study our solar system extensively, producing the sharpest infrared images ever taken by a space telescope. It will open the doors to more scientific breakthroughs in the future, shining a new light on space, time, and celestial bodies we’ve yet to discover.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}