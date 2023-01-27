Jamia: Classes get suspended after students try to screen Modi’s BBC documentary2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:31 AM IST
‘Strict disciplinary action shall be taken against’ anyone trying to organise the screening of the BBC documentary, Jamia authorities earlier said in a statement.
Classes at Jamia Millia Islamia were cancelled for January 27 “on the request of faculty members and students". The administration stated in a memo that all university offices, including the departments, centres, and schools, will operate normally.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×