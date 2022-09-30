Jamia Islamia student shot inside Delhi's Holy Family Hospital

In a feud between two groups of students, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was shot at the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi and sustained superficial injury to the scalp
In a fight that ensued between two groups of students on Thursday, a Jamia Milia Islamia student was shot and injured inside the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar neighbourhood.
According to reports, police received information regarding fighting at Jamia Milia Islamia university Library at around 8:50pm and during the inquiry, it was discovered that two student groups had got into a fight.
Police say, after the incident, Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, had gone to the Holy Family Hospital after sustaining a blunt injury to the head. Nauman Ali, an associate of Chaudhary had also visited the hospital to see him.
While the duo was there, another student from the second group Zalal- a resident of Haryana's Mewat district- visited the hospital along with his friends and fired at Nauman Ali outside the emergency ward.
During the scuffle, Nauman Ali sustained a superficial injury on the scalp and was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Police say legal action has been initiated at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations,