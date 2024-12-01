Jamia Millia Islamia issued a ban against protests on campus this week — days after students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A missive issued by the registrar office also warned promised disciplinary action against those flouting the rules.

“No protests, dharnas, raising slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the university campus. Disciplinary action shall be initiated against any erring students as per provisions of the university rules,” warned an official notice on Friday.

The declaration has drawn sharp criticism from the All India Students' Association and calls for students to unite against the order. AISA also accused the university administration of succumbing to political pressure from the ruling regime. The student body claimed that the Jamia Millia administration had become a “mouthpiece for the BJP-RSS agenda”.

“This is part of the Sangh's larger agenda to strip universities of their autonomy and transform them into factories of conformity. We will not let this legacy be hijacked by the Sangh's foot soldiers in the administration,” AISA added.