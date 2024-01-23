On the evening of January 22, a group of people attempted to stage a protest on the campus of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia. Upon receiving information, the university administration promptly intervened, removing all participants from the premises. “There were 2-3 students who raised slogans and showed placards yesterday. When we got the knowledge, the students were removed from the place. The university is further looking into the matter," the university said in an official statement. Earlier on Monday, police personnel were stationed outside Jamia Millia Islamia campus following the circulation of an online video depicting two to three students raising slogans like “Strike for Babri," PTI reported. Also Read: Ayodhya Ram mandir ceremony: Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi to remain shut for half day on Jan 22 Meanwhile, as reported by ANI, Delhi Police said in a statement, “In a viral video, some people at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia tried to protest on the University campus on the evening of 22 January. After getting the information, the administration removed all of them. No action was initiated because the protest happened inside the campus and no official complaint was given to the police." In the viral video, a man is seen raising slogans of “Allahu Akbar", “Strike for Babri", and “RSS down down."

Security measures were heightened on the day of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, constructed on the site where the 16th century Babri Masjid once stood before its demolition by a frenzied mob of 'karsevaks' in 1992.

“The deployment of police personnel outside (the university) is a precautionary measure," a police official said and added that it was done in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony and upcoming Republic Day.

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration said academic activity was not disrupted because of the "protest". The situation is under control, it said.

“It was just two to three students who engaged in sloganeering. Classes and examination continued without any disruption," an official of the university told PTI.

