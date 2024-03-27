Jamia Millia Islamia University postpones 2024 entrance exams to after Lok Sabha elections. Check new dates here
As per Jamia's updated timetable, the university will conduct the entrance exams on June 9, 10, and 11 this year, for admissions into its various PG programmes
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has decided to delay its entrance examinations for the upcoming 2024 academic session, ANI reported citing a notice from the institution. The new dates in effect delay the exams to after the Lok Sabha elections.
