The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has decided to delay its entrance examinations for the upcoming 2024 academic session, ANI reported citing a notice from the institution. The new dates in effect delay the exams to after the Lok Sabha elections .

According to the new timetable, the university will conduct the entrance exams on June 9, 10, and 11, for admissions into its various PG programmes, including MA, MCA, B.Ed, and MBA. Initially released dates for the exams were May 24, 25 and 26, but these days clash with the General Elections schedule.

“Due to the announcement of dates of Lok Sabha Election 2024 by the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the following Entrance Test of the University has been rescheduled," reads the official notice in this regard.

Where can you see the revised schedule?

The revised schedule has been uploaded to JMI University's official website. You can also check the table below:

Code Course Date Time M08 MA (Economics) 09.06.2024 09.30 am - 11.00 am M15 MA (Applied Psychology) 09.06.2024 11.30 am - 01.00 pm D01 Diploma in Engineering 09.06.2024 02.30 pm - 04.30 pm M55 MBA 09.06.2024 02.30 pm - 04.30 pm B22 BEd 10.06.2024 10.00 am - 01.00 pm M14 MA (Human Resource Management) 10.06.2024 02.30 pm - 04.30 pm M01 MA (Arabic) 10.06.2024 02.30 pm - 04.30 pm M13 MA (Social Work) 11.06.2024 09.30 am - 11.00 am M05 MA (English) 11.06.2024 11.30 am - 01.00 pm B39 BSc (Aeronautics) 11.06.2024 11.30 am - 01.00 pm M54 MCA 11.06.2024 02.30 pm - 04.30 pm M06 MA (History) 11.06.2024 02.30 pm - 04.30 pm

Admissions Procedure

Jamia Millia Islamia University offers admissions to several PG programmes through the CUET (Central Universities Entrance Test) PG Exam. Additionally, admissions to some PG and UG courses are conducted based on the university's own entrance exam.

The PG programmes for which the university will conduct the entrance exam in June 2024 include MA (Arabic), MA (Applied Psychology), MA (Economics), Diploma in Engineering, MBA, MBA (IB), MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business), B.Ed, MA (Human Resource Management), MA (English), MA (Social Work), MA (History), MCA, and B.Sc Aeronautics (Mechanical/Avionics).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!