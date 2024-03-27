The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has decided to delay its entrance examinations for the upcoming 2024 academic session, ANI reported citing a notice from the institution. The new dates in effect delay the exams to after the Lok Sabha elections.
According to the new timetable, the university will conduct the entrance exams on June 9, 10, and 11, for admissions into its various PG programmes, including MA, MCA, B.Ed, and MBA. Initially released dates for the exams were May 24, 25 and 26, but these days clash with the General Elections schedule.
“Due to the announcement of dates of Lok Sabha Election 2024 by the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the following Entrance Test of the University has been rescheduled," reads the official notice in this regard.
Where can you see the revised schedule?
The revised schedule has been uploaded to JMI University's official website. You can also check the table below:
|Code
|Course
|Date
|Time
|M08
|MA (Economics)
|09.06.2024
|09.30 am - 11.00 am
|M15
|MA (Applied Psychology)
|09.06.2024
|11.30 am - 01.00 pm
|D01
|Diploma in Engineering
|09.06.2024
|02.30 pm - 04.30 pm
|M55
|MBA
|09.06.2024
|02.30 pm - 04.30 pm
|B22
|BEd
|10.06.2024
|10.00 am - 01.00 pm
|M14
|MA (Human Resource Management)
|10.06.2024
|02.30 pm - 04.30 pm
|M01
|MA (Arabic)
|10.06.2024
|02.30 pm - 04.30 pm
|M13
|MA (Social Work)
|11.06.2024
|09.30 am - 11.00 am
|M05
|MA (English)
|11.06.2024
|11.30 am - 01.00 pm
|B39
|BSc (Aeronautics)
|11.06.2024
|11.30 am - 01.00 pm
|M54
|MCA
|11.06.2024
|02.30 pm - 04.30 pm
|M06
|MA (History)
|11.06.2024
|02.30 pm - 04.30 pm
Admissions Procedure
Jamia Millia Islamia University offers admissions to several PG programmes through the CUET (Central Universities Entrance Test) PG Exam. Additionally, admissions to some PG and UG courses are conducted based on the university's own entrance exam.
The PG programmes for which the university will conduct the entrance exam in June 2024 include MA (Arabic), MA (Applied Psychology), MA (Economics), Diploma in Engineering, MBA, MBA (IB), MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business), B.Ed, MA (Human Resource Management), MA (English), MA (Social Work), MA (History), MCA, and B.Sc Aeronautics (Mechanical/Avionics).
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!