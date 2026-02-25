Jamia rejects viral ‘nikaah’ notice as fake, says attempt to malign university’s image; complaint filed

Jamia Millia Islamia has rejected as “fake” a ‘nikaah’ notification that circulated on social media claiming to have been issued by the institution. The circular alleged that the university had arranged nikaah for men and women seen together during the month of Ramadan.

Some students, according to The Times of India, claimed the circular was circulating in WhatsApp groups.

University takes legal action In its statement, the university said the nikaah circular was intended to tarnish its image. It added that a complaint had been lodged with the Cyber Crime Branch of the Delhi Police over the circulation of the fake notice.

Rejecting the notice, the university said it was “totally fake and no such notification has been issued by the university authorities”. The administration urged students and staff not to take the viral message seriously, according to the official statement.

Assistant Registrar JMI, in its clarification, said, “It is hereby notified for all concerned that a notification No. C&0-9(2)/R0/2026 dated 20.02.2026, regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy and Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated in the social media, is totally fake and no such notification has been issued by the University Authorities.”

What did the circular say? The notice, dated 20 February and carrying Jamia Millia Islamia's letterhead, said, “It is hereby to inform (sic) that during the Holy month of Ramadan, standing together in couple (sic) (boy and girl) is strictly prohibited. If any couple is found standing together, their nikkah will be arranged immediately.”

“Please respect the sanctity of the university and avoid any unnecessary closeness. In the event of a violation, the couple will be responsible for arranging their own Walima,” it said. Also Read | Jamia Millia Islamia bans protests, raising of slogans on campus without prior notice: ‘Students will face…’

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. During this period, muslims fast from dawn to sunset and engage in increased spiritual activities, including special nightly prayers.

The crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan was sighted on 18 February, and the first roza was observed on Wednesday, 19 February.

(With agency inputs)