The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on August 7 that a Jamia Millia Islamia student had been detained for allegedly having connections to the Islamic State. According to the agency, the defendant is Mohsin Ahmad. The 22-year-old is a committed member of the terrorist group and was soliciting donations from supporters both inside and outside of India. According to the agency, he was using cryptocurrencies to transmit the monies he had gathered to Syria and other countries.

Ahmad, a resident of Delhi's Batla House neighbourhood and a native of Patna, was there. According to those with knowledge of the situation, he is enrolled in Jamia's second year of the electrical engineering programme. Further investigations in the case are underway, the NIA said.

Also Read: Delhi University forms panel to focus on student-teacher ratio after drop in NIRF ranking

“NIA conducted search in the residential premises of accused Mohsin Ahmad and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS," the central agency said in a statement.

“Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS," the statement said.

Also Read: Delhi University, JNU, IIT Delhi among world's best universities in QS ranking

Amanatullah Khan, a legislator for the Aam Aadmi Party, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, calling the detention "unconstitutional".

“The arrest of Jamia student Mohsin by the NIA is completely wrong and unconstitutional. BJP and RSS have found a new way to malign and harass Muslims in the name of IS; Mohsin is innocent and has no relation with any anti-social element. Mohsin should be released soon," he tweeted.

Also Read: Danish Siddiqui to be buried at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard

The agency had earlier conducted searches on July 31 at 13 locations across six states, including Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Arariya in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka; Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra; and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

The agency has twice asked the public to alert it to any propaganda or radicalization carried out by members of the Islamic State on social media in the last year.