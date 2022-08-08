Jamia student arrested for sending crypto to Islamic State terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on August 7 that a Jamia Millia Islamia student had been detained for allegedly having connections to the Islamic State. According to the agency, the defendant is Mohsin Ahmad. The 22-year-old is a committed member of the terrorist group and was soliciting donations from supporters both inside and outside of India. According to the agency, he was using cryptocurrencies to transmit the monies he had gathered to Syria and other countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}