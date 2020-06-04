NEW DELHI : The Delhi Police has informed Delhi High court that due procedure/standard protocol was followed by police authorities to control the unruly mob and to maintain law and order in the area effectively. The submission comes in response to the pleas pertains to Jamia Violence last year.

The Delhi police stated through its affidavit also said "no person can be allowed to commit breach of law," under the garb of exercise of fundamental right of free speech and assembly.

“It is stated that by creating a facade of student agitation and victimisation by police, the perpetrators of the unlawful activities cannot be conferred wittr any kind of absolute protection... It is further impermissible in law to seek intervention of the courts in criminal matter in the garb of PIL."The affidavit reads.

The affidavit filed by Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said exercising fundamental right to dissent should be respected, however, "no person can be allowed to commit breach of law, indulge in violence, arson and riotous activity causing danger to life, limb and property of innocent citizens under the garb of exercise of fundamental right of free speech and assembly."

“It has now become clear that the incident was not a sporadic incident but a well-planned incident, as the rioters were well armed with stones, lathis, petrol bombs and tubelights which clearly manifest that the intention of the mob was to disrupt law and order situation in the area," it said, adding that a large number of policemen were injured in the incident." The document said.

'The police tried to keep in control this violent mob by using loud speaker and requested them not to take law in their hands but they did not pay any heed to the warning/lawful directions of police and kept on damaging the public property. The mob was.incessantly pelting bricks, bottles, stones, petrol bombs etc. on the police present on the spot due to which several police men sustained grievous injuries. Tear gas shells and moderate force were used to disperse and push back this unlawful assembly by various teams headed by SHOs of different police stations.' It added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated