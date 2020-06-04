'The police tried to keep in control this violent mob by using loud speaker and requested them not to take law in their hands but they did not pay any heed to the warning/lawful directions of police and kept on damaging the public property. The mob was.incessantly pelting bricks, bottles, stones, petrol bombs etc. on the police present on the spot due to which several police men sustained grievous injuries. Tear gas shells and moderate force were used to disperse and push back this unlawful assembly by various teams headed by SHOs of different police stations.' It added.