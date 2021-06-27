After two explosives-laden drones crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport, an alert was sounded in Punjab's border district of Pathankot, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

Officials told the news agency that tight vigil was being maintained near key installations in Pathankot. The Pathankot air base had come under terror attack in 2016. According to the report, patrolling has been strengthened near sensitive areas in and around Pathankot and additional forces have been deployed.

READ | India investigating drone attack on air force base in Jammu

Sharing the details about the additional security measures in wake of the Jammu incident, Pathankot SSP Surendra Lamba told PTI that personnel were on our guard in view of the situation. "Whenever there is an incident of this kind, maximum alert is sounded in neighbouring areas," he said.

He said forces were checking vigorously inter-state border movement. "We have deployed additional forces also," he said. Specialised commandos and SWAT teams of Punjab Police are being deployed strategically, he added.

Lamba also said that checking of vehicles headed to Jammu and entering Pathankot from J-K side has been intensified.

In the early hours of Sunday, the two drones crashed into the Air Force station at Jammu airport, leaving two IAF personnel injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the Air Force. The second one was on the ground.

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that use of drone with payload in both the blasts at Jammu airfield suspected to drop explosive material. "Another IED weighing 5-6 kgs was recovered by Jammu police. This IED was received by LeT outfit operative and was to be planted at some crowded place," he said while speaking to ANI.

Singh said that a major terror attack had been averted with the recovery. "The suspect lifted being interrogated. More suspects likely to be picked up in this foiled IED blast attempt. Police also working on Jammu airfield blasts along with other agencies. FIR has been registered and probe is on," the DGP said.

(With inputs from agencies)

