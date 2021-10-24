Addressing a rally in Bhagwati Nagar area in Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that metro services will be started in Jammu city and Srinagar within two years.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the government revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5, 2019.

On second day of his visit, Shah addressed a public rally in the valley.

The Union Home Minister said that no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about developmental works that will be undertaken in the Union Territory, Shah said ₹12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the UT and the government aims at a total of ₹51,000 crore by the end of 2022.

He said that the Jammu Airport will be expanded and helicopter service will also be started in every district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It's the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let the people who disrupt the peace in J&K succeed," Shah said at a public rally.

"I came to Jammu today to say that the time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but I want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development," he added.

The Union home minister said the government is aiming that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah arrived at the well-attended rally amid thunderous applause and sloganeering by people.

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength in and around the venue.

