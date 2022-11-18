On Friday, officials in Jammu and Kashmir reported that three army personnel died after being buried by an avalanche in Kupwara district. The incident occurred in the Machhil area of the district, according to the Kupwara Police, and three soldiers from the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles lost their lives while performing their duty.

Their bodies were recovered after a search operation, they said, adding that further details of the incident are awaited.

"In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in the Machhil area when they came under an avalanche. All the bodies have been retrieved," Kupwara Police informed.

Earlier on 15 November, after a fresh snowfall, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had launched a snow clearance drive on the Bangus Nowgam road in Kupwara district.

The Lt. Governor had given the officers instructions to see that coordinated action plans were set up to ensure continuous power and water supply, round-the-clock accessibility of public utilities, ration, medicines, and other necessities.

There have been frequent reports of accidents in the region due to recent snow fall.

