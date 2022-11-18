Jammu and Kashmir: 3 soldiers die in avalanche in Machil sector1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 09:54 PM IST
Three army personnel allegedly died after coming under an avalanche in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said
On Friday, officials in Jammu and Kashmir reported that three army personnel died after being buried by an avalanche in Kupwara district. The incident occurred in the Machhil area of the district, according to the Kupwara Police, and three soldiers from the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles lost their lives while performing their duty.