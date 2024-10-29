Jammu and Kashmir news: Three terrorists killed after 27-hour gunfight in Aknoor following attack on Indian Army convoy

  • One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed by evening in the operation that also witnessed action by special forces and NSG commandos and the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles

Written By Sayantani
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists were spotted near Assan Mandir in Battal earlier on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists were spotted near Assan Mandir in Battal earlier on Monday.(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir news: Security forces successfully neutralised two terrorists in a forested area near a village in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. This brings the total number of militants killed in the ongoing operation to three, following a fierce 27-hour gun battle.

Indian Army vs Terrorists: Detailed Assault Near LoC

The encounter began when terrorists opened fire on an ambulance that was part of an army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning. One terrorist was eliminated by evening, thanks to the joint efforts of the army, police, and special forces, including National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. The operation was significantly enhanced with the deployment of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

The final assault on the remaining terrorists unfolded near the Assan temple in Jogwan village, situated in the Battal-Khour area. Officials reported that the security forces launched the decisive attack at around 7 AM, resulting in a renewed gunfight after a night of relative calm.

Intense Gunfire and Explosions

The operation featured intense gunfire and several deafening explosions, lasting over an hour before the second terrorist was eliminated. Following this, sporadic exchanges of fire continued for an additional hour before the third militant was also killed. 

The security forces are currently focused on retrieving the bodies of the slain terrorists, believed to have infiltrated from across the border on Sunday night.

Heroic Sacrifice of Army Dog Phantom

Tragically, a four-year-old Army dog named Phantom lost his life during the operation after being struck by a bullet. His bravery is remembered as part of the ongoing fight against terrorism in the region.

Advanced Tactics and Technology Utilised

In a significant development, the army employed BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and to reinforce the cordon around the site of the attack. Additionally, helicopters and drones were deployed to assist in locating the hiding terrorists, highlighting the sophisticated tactics used in this operation.

This encounter is the latest in a concerning rise in terrorist activities across Kashmir, with seven attacks reported in the past two weeks, resulting in 13 fatalities, including two soldiers.

