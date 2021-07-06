Another district of Jammu and Kashmir has banned flying of drones. Today, the Baramulla District administration imposed restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones or unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Srinagar was the first district to ban flying of drones. The move came just days after two drones had crashed into Air Force station in Jammu.

Jammu & Kashmir | Baramulla District Administration imposes restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drone (s)/Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) pic.twitter.com/alKGJGCBr6 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

The district administration said that in the backdrop of recent attack on Air Force Station in Jammu by using drones, it had been apprehended that as an attempt of sabotage, terrorists may with the help of technology like drone and flying objects can try to hit their targets.

Therefore, the order said, it has been appropriate to impose reasonable restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones in district Baramulla.

In the order, the District Magistrate said that keeping in view the security situation apart from concerns of breach of privacy, nuisance and trespass, it was extremely dangerous to let un-manned aerial vehicles (UAVs) wander around in the skies within the territorial jurisdiction of Baramulla.

Therefore, the district imposed restrictions/ban on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones/UAEs in the territorial jurisdiction of District Baramulla.

"Further, the persons already having the drone cameras/similar kind of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in their possession, shall ground the same in the local Police Station forthwith, under proper receipt," the order stated.

