Jammu and Kashmir news: 15 killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Kurukshetra falls into gorge
The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.
Akhnoor bus accident: Transport Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir Rajinder Singh Tara has informed that a total of fifteen people have died and fifteen others reported injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday.