Business News/ News / India/  Jammu and Kashmir news: 15 killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Kurukshetra falls into gorge
BREAKING NEWS

Jammu and Kashmir news: 15 killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Kurukshetra falls into gorge

Livemint

  • The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

Akhnoor: Rescue and relief work underway after a bus fell off the Jammu-Rajouri highway in a gorge near Chouki Choura area of Akhnoor, Thursday, May 30, 2024

Akhnoor bus accident: Transport Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir Rajinder Singh Tara has informed that a total of fifteen people have died and fifteen others reported injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday.

The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, they added.

Earlier, the officials had said the accident had taken place in Rajouri district.

A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

