Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Jammu and Kashmir: Army captain, JCO killed in accidental blast in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Army captain, JCO killed in accidental blast in Poonch

All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.(Representative photo)
1 min read . 10:27 AM ISTLivemint

  • All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence Jammu.

"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence Jammu.

According to the Defence PRO, the blast occurred along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday night, when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them.

According to the Defence PRO, the blast occurred along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday night, when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them.

All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.

All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO said. The Army captain and the naib-subedar (JCO) were immediately taken to Udhampur for treatment on a helicopter, he said. During the treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO said. The Army captain and the naib-subedar (JCO) were immediately taken to Udhampur for treatment on a helicopter, he said. During the treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.

*With inputs from agencies

*With inputs from agencies

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.