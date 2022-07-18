Jammu and Kashmir: Army captain, JCO killed in accidental blast in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Army captain, JCO killed in accidental blast in Poonch1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
- All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter
An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.
"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence Jammu.
According to the Defence PRO, the blast occurred along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday night, when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them.
All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.
The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO said. The Army captain and the naib-subedar (JCO) were immediately taken to Udhampur for treatment on a helicopter, he said. During the treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.
*With inputs from agencies
