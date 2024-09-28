Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman dies in encounter with terrorists in Kathua

An encounter between security forces and terrorists occurred in Kog, Kathua, resulting in one policeman dead and another injured. Another encounter in Kulgam left three army personnel and one police officer injured, but their condition is stable.

Jammu and Kashmir news: An intense encounter erupted on Thursday in the village of Kog (Mandli), located in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces clashed with terrorists. Officials reported that a policeman was killed, while an assistant sub-inspector was injured in the exchange of fire during the operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The encounter at Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil started around 5.30 pm when security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation following information about the presence of a group of terrorists inside a house, PTI reported.

They said the firing initially lasted for a brief period but later resumed with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kathua Joint Operation Based on Intelligence According to a statement from the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, the confrontation followed "specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists."

The security forces initiated a joint search operation in the area, establishing contact with the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire.

"Contact has been established, and few rounds have been fired from both sides," the statement noted, confirming that the area has been cordoned off to prevent any escape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official said the Kathua area has been put under a tight cordon with the induction of the reinforcements from adjoining security camps.

Jammu and Kashmir Encounters Highlight Ongoing Tensions This encounter in Kathua comes on the heels of another violent incident in Kulgam district, where three army personnel and one police officer were injured during a separate confrontation with terrorists. "The condition of injured personnel is stable now," a senior police official reported.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi provided insights into the Kulgam encounter, stating, "The security forces received information late at night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached, they started firing, and an encounter began." The operation in Kulgam was ongoing, with more details expected to follow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The encounter began in the Adigam Devsar area of the Kulgam district and continued on Saturday morning. Based on the specific intelligence input, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a joint operation in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir: Security Operations Amid Assembly Elections These military operations occur concurrently with the ongoing assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which are being conducted in three phases. The security forces are on high alert to ensure a safe electoral process in the region.