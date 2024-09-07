Amit Shah addressed BJP workers in Jammu, marking the beginning of their election campaign. He highlighted the historic elections for Jammu and Kashmir voters, criticized the NC-Congress alliance, and assured that BJP would prioritize peace and development over terrorism if elected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the NC-Congress alliance while addressing BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' booth workers meeting in Jammu.

Shah is on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

Here are the top ten quotes made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah: 1. Home Minister Amit Shah launched a veiled attack on the NC-Congress alliance and alleged that the "alliance wants to release separatists and terrorist sympathisers to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir." Shah further said, "NC-Cong and PDP want to push Jammu and Kashmir into the fire of terrorism."

2. Amit Shah said, “I want to tell one thing to Rahul Gandhi that no matter how much effort you put in, we will not let the reservation of Gujjars, Bakarwal, Paharis and Dalits be touched."

3. "They (Congress, National Conference) say that they will start talks with Pakistan. I am saying this today: Jab tak shanti nahi hogi, Pakistan se koi baat nahi hogi,' (till the time there is peace, there will be no talks with Pakistan)," added the Union Home Minister.

4. Shah further said, “It is a coincidence that the first election rally of BJP is starting on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi... The upcoming elections are historic elections. For the first time since the country's independence, the voters of Jammu and Kashmir will cast their votes under the tricolour."

5. Speaking of the Centre's measures to curb terrorism, Amit Shah said, "Kashmir has suffered a lot from terrorism. There were governments in Kashmir that turned a blind eye to terrorism. There are people who would come here and become chief ministers when there was peace and when there was terrorism, they would go to Delhi and drink coffee in coffee bars. The Bharatiya Janata Party has done the work of reducing terrorism by 70% in 10 years."

6. Shah added, “After many years, the Amarnath Yatra was carried out fearlessly. After many years, night theatre started in the valley, and the Tazia procession was carried out in the valley. The people of Jammu and Kashmir especially the people of Jammu have to decide whether they want terrorism or peace, development. If NC and Congress come to power, terrorism will come and if BJP will come, then no one can infiltrate here."

7. Union Home Minister Amit Shah pointed out that there is a rumour here that the National Conference is going to form the government. "I have been a student of election statistics from a very young age and I am telling you this that the government of Congress and Farooq Abdullah can never be formed in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

8. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Congress and National Conference are saying they will restore statehood. Tell me, who can give it? Only the central government, PM Modi, can give it. So stop fooling the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We have said that at an appropriate time after the elections, we will give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We have said this in Parliament... Rahul Gandhi should stop misleading the people of J&K."

9. “The upcoming election is a historic election. This will be the first time since Independence that the voters of Jammu and Kashmir will cast their vote under the one Tricolour and not under two flags. For the first time, voting will be held under the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar. There can't be two PMs in the country, there can only be one PM whom people of Kashmir to Kanyakumari elect and that is PM Modi," added Amit Shah.

10. “No power can talk about autonomy (in Jammu and Kashmir). Rahul baba (Gandhi), National Conference are saying they will give Jammu and Kashmir state status again. I want to ask Abdullah sahab and Rahul baba, how can you give it back, tell me? Why are you making fool of people of Jammu and Kashmir? I have myself said that we will give back state status to Jammu and Kashmir after elections art an appropriate time. I didn't say this in any public gathering but in Parliament," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.