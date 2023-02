An avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on 1 February.

According to reports, two Polish tourists were killed and moved to hospital for medico-legal procedures. Also, several more are trapped. At least 19 foreigners have so far been rescued successfully, police said.

#WATCH | J&K: Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated, Baramulla Police say. pic.twitter.com/zsFBfBL0od — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

Police and local authorities have launched the rescue operation.

"A massive rescue operation has been launched," Kashmir's police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters. "Two bodies have been recovered so far."

Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg.#Rescue operation has been launched by #Baramulla Police alongwith other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice — Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) February 1, 2023

The skiers were hit by the avalanche in the Affarwat area of Gulmarg, Kumar said, days after heavy snowfall in the hills of Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, though each country only controls parts of it.

Videos of the avalanche, showing people running for their lives, circulated widely on social media.

With agency inputs.