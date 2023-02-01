Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche hits Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg, 2 foreign skiers die1 min read . 03:24 PM IST
- According to reports, two foreign skiers were killed and several more are trapped.
An avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on 1 February.
According to reports, two Polish tourists were killed and moved to hospital for medico-legal procedures. Also, several more are trapped. At least 19 foreigners have so far been rescued successfully, police said.
Police and local authorities have launched the rescue operation.
"A massive rescue operation has been launched," Kashmir's police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters. "Two bodies have been recovered so far."
The skiers were hit by the avalanche in the Affarwat area of Gulmarg, Kumar said, days after heavy snowfall in the hills of Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, though each country only controls parts of it.
Videos of the avalanche, showing people running for their lives, circulated widely on social media.
With agency inputs.
