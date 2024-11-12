Jammu and Kashmir becomes ‘heaven on earth’ amid fresh snowfall; Stunning videos and photos amaze netizens

Kashmir's higher reaches experienced the first snowfall of the season, while plains faced heavy rains, ending a month-long dry spell. This weather change significantly lowered temperatures and enhanced the scenic beauty, making the region more attractive for upcoming holiday tourists.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 12:37 PM IST
A residential area amid season's first snowfall in Machil sector of Kupwara district, Jammu & Kashmir,
A residential area amid season’s first snowfall in Machil sector of Kupwara district, Jammu & Kashmir,(PTI)

Fresh episode of snowfall has amplified the scenic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir and made it an attractive destination for tourists in the upcoming holiday season. Videos and images of areas of J&K where snowfall occurred over on Monday have been doing rounds on the internet.

Higher reaches of Kashmir received the season's first snowfall while the plain areas in lower altitude were lashed by heavy rainfall, officials told ANI.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir | Photos

Several social media users expressed their happiness after seeing the images of Jammu and Kashmir snowfall this year. Many even expressed their will to visit the union territory this year. 

A social media user praised Kashmir's scenic beauty and wrote, “this is so amazing. Our beautiful kashmir, heaven on earth....”

“Winter wonderland is calling you,” commented another user on a post with Jammu and Kashmir snowfall images. 

Snowfall in Kashmir | Watch Video

J&K's Sonmarg received fresh snowfall on Monday making it one of the most lucrative tourist spot for the upcoming winter season. A video shared by the news agency ANI showcased the beautiful scene of snowclad mountains shining bright. It also provided glimpse of white snow cover in the region dominated by alpine tree forest.

In the valley, Affarwat in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district and Sadhna Top in Kupwara district received light snowfall, officials told ANI on Monday.

Another video shared by Kashmir Weather Forecast, recorded by Rather Showkat, showcased Sonamarg's beauty after recording nearly 3 cm of fresh snowfall.

Snowfall was also reported in uninhabited mountainous regions in Kashmir. Snowfall along with rains in lower regions led to a significant drop in temperature. Locals in Srinagar faced chilling weather after the area was lashed by rain late in the afternoon on Monday. The snowfall and rain lowered the day temperature significantly, signalling the arrival of winter in Kashmir.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir becomes ‘heaven on earth’ amid fresh snowfall; Stunning videos and photos amaze netizens

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    787.70
    12:58 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.05 (-2.12%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.25
    12:58 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.21%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    257.70
    12:58 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.31%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    295.45
    12:58 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.2 (-1.4%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    649.75
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    25.85 (4.14%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,882.60
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    15.6 (0.84%)

    Coforge share price

    8,128.30
    12:42 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    64.9 (0.8%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.85
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.05%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    256.45
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -13.2 (-4.9%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,163.20
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -262.1 (-4.83%)

    Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price

    510.00
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -25.9 (-4.83%)

    JBM Auto share price

    1,478.00
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -73.5 (-4.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    651.75
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    49.9 (8.29%)

    EPL share price

    272.65
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    19.8 (7.83%)

    Uno Minda share price

    993.50
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    71.2 (7.72%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    663.30
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    37.25 (5.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.