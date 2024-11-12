Kashmir's higher reaches experienced the first snowfall of the season, while plains faced heavy rains, ending a month-long dry spell. This weather change significantly lowered temperatures and enhanced the scenic beauty, making the region more attractive for upcoming holiday tourists.

Fresh episode of snowfall has amplified the scenic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir and made it an attractive destination for tourists in the upcoming holiday season. Videos and images of areas of J&K where snowfall occurred over on Monday have been doing rounds on the internet.

Higher reaches of Kashmir received the season's first snowfall while the plain areas in lower altitude were lashed by heavy rainfall, officials told ANI.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir | Photos

Several social media users expressed their happiness after seeing the images of Jammu and Kashmir snowfall this year. Many even expressed their will to visit the union territory this year.

A social media user praised Kashmir's scenic beauty and wrote, “this is so amazing. Our beautiful kashmir, heaven on earth...."

"Winter wonderland is calling you," commented another user on a post with Jammu and Kashmir snowfall images.

Snowfall in Kashmir | Watch Video J&K's Sonmarg received fresh snowfall on Monday making it one of the most lucrative tourist spot for the upcoming winter season. A video shared by the news agency ANI showcased the beautiful scene of snowclad mountains shining bright. It also provided glimpse of white snow cover in the region dominated by alpine tree forest.

In the valley, Affarwat in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district and Sadhna Top in Kupwara district received light snowfall, officials told ANI on Monday.

Another video shared by Kashmir Weather Forecast, recorded by Rather Showkat, showcased Sonamarg's beauty after recording nearly 3 cm of fresh snowfall.