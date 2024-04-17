Authorities in Srinagar have intensified rescue operations following a tragic boat capsizing incident in the Jhelum River in Gandbal Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday morning, a boat ferrying 15 persons, including four minor students, capsized in a swollen river. Heavy rains lashed the region in the past few days, leading to higher water levels in the river.

The incident left six people dead including five children. “Six bodies have been found so far," Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, told newswire ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Srinagar district magistrate told AFP that six people were rescued and three were still missing.

Following the incident, relatives of those onboard the boat gathered at the banks of the river as news of the accident spread. Huge crowds joined funeral prayers in Srinagar to mourn the deaths, which included a woman and her two sons, along with three other children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All of the children aboard the capsized boat were aged between 10 and 16, according to AFP.

Eyewitnesses said a rope used to guide the boat across had snapped due to the force of the fast-flowing water, causing the boat to crash against a pillar of a partially built footbridge nearby.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other political leaders have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

"I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work," Sinha said in a post on X.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alsi condoled the loss of lives in the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Reports coming in of several children dead. My deepest condolences to their families and I urge the administration to extend all help possible," she said.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference urged the administration to expedite rescue efforts and extend comprehensive support to the affected families.

