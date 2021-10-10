Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 25 per cent seating capacity after being closed for months due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The decision was taken by the State Executive Committee (SEC) after detailed review of the Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir. However, most of the Covid-19-mandated restrictions have been retained in the union territory, including night curfew and the closure of schools except for Class 10 and 12.

Chief Secretary and SEC chairman A K Mehta said the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes are allowed to function with 25 per cent capacity subject to condition that management will ensure strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“All district magistrates and superintendents of police shall ensure compliance," the order said.

The order mandated that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be strictly restricted to 25. However, in banquet halls in districts with a positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly caseload below 250, gathering shall be permitted up to 25 per cent of the authorised capacity, preferably in open spaces, for vaccinated persons or persons with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT report not older than 72 hours, it added.

Mehta said there would be no weekend curfew in any district but the night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am. Districts with a positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly caseload below 250 will observe night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

In view of the high incidence of cases in Srinagar district, the order said special campaigns would be organised to substantially increase Covid vaccination.

As regards the education institutions, the order said the classes for 10th and 12th standards would continue to function as per the already issued directions, while other classes will remain suspended.

“The schools, except for relaxations as provided for students of 12th and 10th classes, shall continue to remain closed for on/in-person teaching," it said, adding coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET would also continue to function as per the already issued guidelines while the rest of the coaching centre would remain closed for onsite or in person teaching.

The order called for intensification of Covid-19 testing and necessary action against the violators of Covid appropriate behaviour.

