(iv) Standalone shops of all types are permitted to open on alternate day basis or a rotation system on weekdays (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs Outdoors bazaars and outdoorshopping complexes are also permitted to open on alternate day basis or a rotation system (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs. However, in case of Indoor shopping malls. only 25% of the total shops shall be allowed to open as per a roster to be issued by the DCs in consultation with the Malls' management (v) Restaurants shall be allowed to open on all days (except on Saturdays and Sundays) only for home-delivery of orders and room service of residents. No entry of customers shall be permitted even for self take-away of orders. However. Bars shall not be permitted to open till further orders