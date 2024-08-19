Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF inspector killed in terror attack in Udhampur

A CRPF inspector was martyred on 19 August when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, reported PTI quoting officials.

The officials stated that along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police, the CRPF was fired upon by terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh.

In the exchange of fire, an inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) belonging to the 187th battalion was hit by a bullet, following which he succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

#UPDATE | During area domination patrol at Cheel, Dudu, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of J&K Police and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries and succumbed to the injuries. Operation continues: Jammu and… — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

In the face of strong retaliation by the joint patrolling party, the terrorists fled the scene.

The official added that reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search operation has been launched by the security forces to track down and neutralise the militants. In the meantime, the area has been cordoned off.

According to details, the latest terror attack is the latest in the list of encounters in the past few months where several security personnel have lost their lives, mostly in Jammu division.

The terror attack took place at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing its first assembly election as a Union territory. The previous assembly elections took place for Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a state.

Now, the assembly polls will take place for 90 assembly constituencies in J&K, out of which 74 constituencies are for general categories, nine are reserved for scheduled tribes, and seven are reserved for scheduled castes.

The polling in the union territory will is scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4.

There are about 70 battalions (about 70,000 personnel) of central paramilitary forces permanently deployed in the Union Territory to maintain the law and order. While, the Border Security Force (BSF) and army are deployed to secure the international border.