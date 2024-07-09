NIA arrived at the site of attack where the Army convoy was ambushed. Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed in the attack.

A day after a terrorist attack claimed lives of five soldiers in Kathua, an encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday.

The details of the encounter are awaited.

On Monday, 5 Army soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists. Billawar Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vinay Khosla had told reporters that as many as eight injured soldiers were brought to the Billawar Hospital.

“An unfortunate incident took place yesterday in which 5 soldiers died. Strict action will be taken against the terrorists responsible for this. 8 injured soldiers were brought to Billawar Hospital."

"Out of which, the Army shifted six jawans to Pathankot Hospital after being provided with the best possible treatment here".

Earlier today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the site of attack where the Army convoy was ambushed. Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed in the attack.

Amid the recent increase in terror attacks in the Jammu division, Congress has expressed its concern and asserted that whatever steps the government takes for the safety of the country, the party is ready to extend its support.

Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Deependar Singh Hooda said that the most concerning thing is that the Kathua attack is the fifth attack in a month.

"This cowardly attack on our Army personnel is extremely condemnable. The thing of concern is that it is the 5th attack in a month. Recently, an encounter took place in Kulgam where 6 terrorists were killed and 2 soldiers were martyred. On June 26, there was an encounter in Doda, and on June 9, the day of the Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony, a bus heading towards Vaishno Devi was attacked," Hooda said.

"Congress is seriously concerned about these attacks. Government is not taking it seriously. As the opposition, we want to draw their attention to these attacks. Whatever steps the government would take for the safety of the country, Congress is ready to extend support. All citizens have the same feeling that these terrorists must be given a reply in their own language," he added.

