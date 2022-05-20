Jammu and Kashmir: Delimitation Commission orders effective from today

These competing claims to the equitable exercise of democratic rights by populations living in inequitable conditions, besides other aspects, were well articulated on behalf of all the diverse areas of the UT by representatives of political parties, social organisations and individuals, as well as the media which provided profound insights before the Commission and contributed in upholding the democratic values cherished by the people of this largest democracy in the World, in providing of a fair and robust framework by carving out appropriate constituencies for the exercise of their right to the franchise by the members of the electorate living in mutually diverse circumstances, in an equitably convenient manner.

