’He won’t return to us, will salute his coffin’: Parents of Captain Brijesh Thapa who died in Doda encounter

"I feel proud of my son. My son has done well in such a risky operation and did it sincerely" says the father of martyred Captain Brijesh Thapa who lost his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

Thapa was among the four Army personnel who died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists on Monday evening.

Apart from Thapa, those killed in the encounter have been identified Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.

The deceased officer was born on Army Day which is observed on January 15 in the country.

Brijesh was a third-generation Army officer in the family and wanted to join the Indian Army since childhood, said father Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa (Retd), adding, "He spoke to the family over the phone on July 14. He was a qualified engineer, but opted to join the Army. He was 27 years old and joined the Army five years back.”

“I feel proud of my son. This is an Army operation and there is always risk in such ops,” the retired Army officer told PTI.

Army personnel pays last respects to the mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh and Sepoy Bijendra.

Captain Thapa’s mortal remains are likely to reach his hometown in Darjeeling on Wednesday.

The father said that he will salute him as a soldier when his body will come.

“I could not believe when I was informed that he was no more. He came home in March and stayed for only 15 days. Though I am sad, but am proud of my son that he gave life for mother India. Tomorrow when his body will come, I will salute him as a soldier,” News18 quoted the father as saying.

"The only sad part is we won't be able to meet him again; otherwise, I am happy that he sacrificed his life for his country," the retired officer told ANI.

Nilima Thapa, the mother of Captain Thapa, said that she is proud of her son, who sacrificed his life for the country.

"He won't return to us. At 11 pm, we received the news. He was a very decent guy. He always wanted to join the Army. We used to tell them that life in the Army is tough. I am very proud of my son who sacrificed his life for the country. The government will take action. Unfortunately, we lost our son," the mother of the Captain told ANI.

The mortal remains of Brijesh will be taken to their ancestral house in Lebong on Wednesday morning after wreath laying in Bagdogra, said Nilima.