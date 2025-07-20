Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar

An encounter has broken out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Hadal Gal area of Kishtwar Sector on Sunday, according to the Indian Army.

According to a PTI report, the brief gunfight occurred when the police, assisted by the Indian Army, launched a cordon and search operation in the Khandoo forest located between Dachhan and Nagseni, following information about suspected movement of terrorists.

Officials noted that the hiding terrorists opened fire upon spotting the search parties, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire continued for some time, but there have been no reports of any casualties, the officials said, adding that reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

Further details regarding the number of terrorists involved are yet to be confirmed. Search operations are underway to track down and neutralise the terrorists, the PTI report added.

Encounter two days after J&K DGP reviewed security situation in Kishtwar Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday reviewed the security situation and anti-terror operations in the mountainous districts of Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The DGP, who visited Bhaderwah and Batote areas, laid emphasis on eliminating both existing and newly formed terrorist groups hiding in the higher reaches of these districts.

The DGP underscored strengthening the intelligence grid and focused on conducting successful operations.

“The Director General of Police visited the range police headquarters in Batote to review the security, law and order situation, anti-terror operations and administrative readiness in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts,” said a police officer.

The DGP was during his visit briefed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil and other district police chiefs.

Security forces conducting operations to track over 40 terrorists active in Jammu The security situation in the hinterland and along the borders of the Jammu region remains peaceful and under control, with the security forces maintaining a strong vigil and dominating the higher reaches of key areas through a series of operations aimed at tracking down 40 to 50 terrorists active in the region, a PTI report, quoting official, sources said.

Multi-tier measures, including an anti-drone strategy, additional deployments and a focus on intensified night operations, have been put in place to keep the terrorists on their toes, they said.

According to the sources, around 40 to 50 terrorists operating in multiple groups are currently active south of the Pir Panjal range. “Nearly 80 per cent of them are Pakistani nationals,” a source said, citing earlier intelligence assessments and ongoing ground reports.