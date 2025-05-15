Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

Security forces engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a search operation in the Nader Tral area based on specific intelligence about terrorist presence.

Published15 May 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Security forces engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a search operation in the Nader Tral area. (Representative Image)
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

“Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there,” PTI reported citing a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of firing is going on, the official added.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

