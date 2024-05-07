The exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The encounter comes in the wake of the attack on the convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Poonch.

An encounter is underway between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday.

The exchange of gunfire ensued on Monday night following a massive search operation launched to trace the gunmen involved in the attack on the convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the Poonch sector on Saturday, May 4, reported ANI.

It is not known if the terrorists engaging in a firefight were the ones behind the May 4 attack on the IAF convoy, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, search operations have intensified from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas amid heavy security deployment in the area.

On Saturday, one IAF officer, Vikky Pahade, was killed and four others injured after their convoy was targeted.

Pahade's last rites were performed on Monday at his native place in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, with full military honours. He is survived by his five-year-old son, wife, mother and sisters.

Condoling the death, the IAF, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “The CAS (Chief of Air Staff) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari & all personnel of Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."

Meanwhile, over 20 persons were detained for questioning as the security forces gathered clues to neutralise the terrorists who fled into nearby dense forests after the attack.

Following the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit also initiated search operations in the area.

The security forces also launched a cordon and search operation at Kathu village in the Dalhori area of adjoining Rajouri district following information about the presence of three suspected terrorists.

Several checkpoints have been set up on main roads. Vehicle checking has also been intensified in both Poonch and Rajouri districts.

