Business News/ News / India/  Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway at Baramulla's Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway at Baramulla's Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area

Livemint

An encounter between terrorists and security forces occurred in Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Police are on the scene, and further details are pending. Earlier, an encounter in Kishtwar injured four Indian Army soldiers, with ongoing operations in both locations.

Encounter underway at Baramulla's Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area. (Photo: ANI)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday night.

Indian Army, in a post on X, wrote, “Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 13-14 Sep 24 in general area Chak Tapar Kreeri, Baramulla. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress."

"Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kishtwar district.According to Indian Army officials, "Four Indian Army soldiers have been injured in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar. One of the injured has been evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital for treatment, while three are being treated locally.""The security forces have cordoned off the area and operations are still going on. More details awaited,"said the officials.

(This is a breaking news)

(With inputs from ANI)

