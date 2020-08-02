Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the coronavirus lockdown guidelines until August 5.

On Saturday, the Union Territory recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases to 20,972."613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours. With this, total cases has risen to 20,972 including 12,871 recoveries and 388 deaths," said Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines until August 5.



The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to 20,972. pic.twitter.com/cj9c6jif16 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Of the total cases, 12,871 people have recovered while 388 people have died.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,65,103 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated