Jammu and Kashmir faces worst rain in decades: 36 killed, CM Omar Abdullah calls it ‘shocking eye opener’ | Top Updates

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated27 Aug 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Battered by heavy rains, Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling from one of its most worst monsoon spells in decades. Landslides, triggered by the relentless downpour over the past two days, killed at least 36 people, majority of them pilgrims of the Vaishno Devi yatra.

Taking a veiled dig at previous governments, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted photos of the floods on X, describing the last 48 hours as a "shocking eye opener."

The inclement weather has also forced school and college authourities across Jammu and Kashmir to keep all the institutes closed on Thursday, August 28.

Jammu & Kashmir rains: Updates

  • On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur logged 629 mm rain, breaking the all-time 24 hour record. Meanwhile, Jammu recorded 296 mm rainfall, the highest since 1973.

  • Kashmir valley experienced a flood-like situation amid the heavy rains.

  • Earlier in the day, Ladakh experienced heavy snowfall, with the upper reaches of Sonamarg receiving fresh snow after overnight rain.
  • 58 trains to and from Jammu and Katra stations were cancelled by the Northern Railways following the heavy downpour.

  • Around 64 trains were short-terminated or short-originated at various stations in the division in view of the devastation caused by record rains, reported PTI.
  • Not just trains, but flight operations were also impacted. Flights to Leh were suspended for third day in a row, with operations to the region to remain suspended till 7 am of August 28, as per reports.
  • Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation, highlighting the extensive damage along the Tawi River and other worst-hit areas of Jammu.

  • On Tuesday, Northern Railways had cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu.
  • Out of the 22 trains cancelled earlier, nine originated from Katra — the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine — and one from Jammu, officials said. Services of incoming trains to Katra, Jammu, and Udhampur were also suspended.

