Jammu and Kashmir faces worst rain in decades: 36 killed, CM Omar Abdullah calls it ‘shocking eye opener’ | Top Updates

Battered by heavy rains, Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling from one of its most worst monsoon spells in decades. Landslides, triggered by the relentless downpour over the past two days, killed at least 36 people, majority of them pilgrims of the Vaishno Devi yatra.
Taking a veiled dig at previous governments, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted photos of the floods on X, describing the last 48 hours as a "shocking eye opener."
The inclement weather has also forced school and college authourities across Jammu and Kashmir to keep all the institutes closed on Thursday, August 28.