Jammu and Kashmir flash floods: Ramban schools, colleges to be closed on Monday rains trigger landslides

J&K Ramban flash floods: All government and privae schools, colleges and technical institutions of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district will remain closed in view of the landslide and flash floods caused by extreme rain on Monday, April 21, an official said on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban made the announcement on X on the day, urging people in the area to stay indoors.

“In view of inclement weather and heavy rain causing flash floods, all Govt and Private Schools, Colleges & Technical Education Institutions of district Ramban shall remain closed on 21.04.2025. Stay indoors, stay safe,” the deputy commissioner said.

Ramban flash flood and landslide: 3 killed Three people, including two children, lost their lives after a landslide hit Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said.

The official told news agency ANI that around 200-250 houses have been damaged in the incident.

“Around 200-250 houses have been damaged. Maximum damage occurred in Ramban town,” he was quoted as saying.

He also confirmed the loss of the three lives due to the flash floods and landslide.

“Due to incessant rainfall and cloudburst, the National Highway was closed at several places. In Ramban, houses and hotels have been damaged. Two houses collapsed due to a landslide in Bagahana village, where 3 people have lost their lives,” Chaudhary said.

Also Read | Jammu-Kashmir: Schools shut till Class 10 in Ramban district due to heavy rain

“A rescue operation is being carried out. NDRF team is on the way and all local teams are also deployed here,” he added.

A senior government official said there has been massive damage in the entire district due to heavy rain, cloudbursts, high-velocity winds, landslides and hailstorms.

“We are monitoring the situation and an assessment will be carried out later to provide assistance to the affected population. Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that all possible assistance is being extended to the affected families.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Chaudhary, has reached Ramban to assess the situation following the flash flood and landslide.

Heavy rainfall in Ramban on Sunday triggered landslides that blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), damaging many houses and vehicles.

Strong winds and rain also lashed Udhampur in Jammu Division in the evening.

Traffic suspended Traffic remained suspended on the Kishtwar-Paddar road, connecting the famous Machail Mata shrine for the third day on Saturday.

A snow clearance work was observed on NH-244 Sinthan top road in Kishtwar.