Jammu and Kashmir gets $14 billion from interim budget, 4-5 times more IMF approved for cash-strapped Pakistan
India has announced an interim Budget of $14 billion for fiscal 2024-25 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, around 4.5 times more than the amount Pakistan is seeking for its whole nation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to come out of ongoing economic troubles. The Washington-based financial body has approved a $3 billion bailout package for cash-strapped Pakistan.