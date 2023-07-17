Jammu and Kashmir government terminates three employees for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for allegedly working with Pakistani terror outfits and providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, say Govt sources.
