comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Jammu and Kashmir government terminates three employees for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits
Back

Jammu and Kashmir government terminates three employees for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits

 1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits.

Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for actively working with terror outfits from Pakistan. (Image for representation) (ANI)Premium
Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for actively working with terror outfits from Pakistan. (Image for representation) (ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for allegedly working with Pakistani terror outfits and providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, say Govt sources.

Kashmir University Public Relation Officer (PRO) Fahim Aslam, Revenue Officer Morabbat Hussain and police constable Arshad Ahmed are the ones that have been sent off, as per News18.

 Further details are awaited.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 12:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout