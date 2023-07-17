The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for allegedly working with Pakistani terror outfits and providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, say Govt sources.
Kashmir University Public Relation Officer (PRO) Fahim Aslam, Revenue Officer Morabbat Hussain and police constable Arshad Ahmed are the ones that have been sent off, as per News18.
Further details are awaited.
