Jammu and Kashmir government terminates three employees for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits

Jammu and Kashmir government terminates three employees for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits.

Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for actively working with terror outfits from Pakistan. (Image for representation)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for allegedly working with Pakistani terror outfits and providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, say Govt sources.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for allegedly working with Pakistani terror outfits and providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, say Govt sources.

Kashmir University Public Relation Officer (PRO) Fahim Aslam, Revenue Officer Morabbat Hussain and police constable Arshad Ahmed are the ones that have been sent off, as per News18.

Kashmir University Public Relation Officer (PRO) Fahim Aslam, Revenue Officer Morabbat Hussain and police constable Arshad Ahmed are the ones that have been sent off, as per News18.

Further details are awaited.

Further details are awaited.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 12:26 PM IST
