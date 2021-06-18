Jammu and Kashmir govt gives nod to recruitment of 800 sub-inspectors

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved the proposal of recruitment of 800 Sub Inspectors in the J&K police department on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor has approved the selection process of all non-gazetted level posts in all the three departments --Police, Prisons and Fire and Emergency Services departments through the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Yesterday, Sinha ordered to set up youth clubs in every panchayat across the union territory for constructive activities and addressing concerns of the young generation.

In first phase, 22,500 youngsters from 4,290 panchayats should be engaged in the youth clubs, with the government incurring an expenditure of ₹12 crore, Sinha said chairing a governing body meeting of the Mission Youth at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, it was also decided to start two state-of-the-art centres in Jammu and Srinagar to impart coaching for civil services and other competitive exams under the Parvaaz, a livelihood generation scheme.

The government will provide financial assistance to dental surgeons to start their own clinic. In the first phase, 400 dental surgeons and 800 paramedics will be selected for a specially tailored self-employment scheme, the Lt Governor said.

₹12,600.58 crore District Capex Budget 2021-22 was approved for the equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.





