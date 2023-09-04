Jammu and Kashmir govt revokes suspension of lecturer who appeared before SC in Article 370 case1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 05:44 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir administration revokes suspension of lecturer who appeared in Supreme Court against Article 370.
Political science teacher Zahoor Ahmed Bhat was reinstated on Sunday amid censure and calls for scrutiny from the Supreme Court. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has now issued a missive revoking his suspension and directed Bhat to report to his original place of posting for further duties. The curbs had been put in place on August 25 – a day after he appeared before the apex court in connection with the Article 370 case.