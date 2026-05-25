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Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg's gondola service halted due to technical snag | Watch

Hundreds of tourists were stranded on the Gulmarg cable car in Jammu and Kashmir due to a technical failure. The State and National Disaster Response Forces successfully rescued them, while restoration efforts on the cable car system are ongoing.

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Published25 May 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Restoration work on the cable car system is currently underway, officials told PTI. (Representative Image) (File)
Restoration work on the cable car system is currently underway, officials told PTI. (Representative Image) (File)
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Officials said that hundreds of tourists were left stranded on Monday after a technical fault disrupted operations of the largest cable car system at the Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir

Operations of both phases of the Gulmarg cable car service, popularly known as Gondola, were suspended following malfunction, they said.

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Office of J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweets, "Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic"

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Officials said hundreds of tourists who were enjoying the ride, were rescued safely from the cabins by personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

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Restoration work on the cable car system is currently underway, they said.

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)

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