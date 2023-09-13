comScore
Jammu and Kashmir: Heightened security in Rajouri as ongoing encounter with terrorists enters second day
Jammu and Kashmir: Heightened security in Rajouri as ongoing encounter with terrorists enters second day

 2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM IST Agencies

Security increased in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as encounter between security forces and terrorists continues. One terrorist killed, one soldier and three security personnel injured. A dog from the 21 Army Dog Unit also died during the encounter.

Security increased in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as encounter between security forces and terrorists continues
Security increased in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as encounter between security forces and terrorists continues (HT_PRINT)

Heightened security has been deployed in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists enters its second day, officials report.

The encounter, which initiated on Tuesday, has already resulted in the neutralization of one terrorist, while tragically claiming the life of a brave soldier. Three other security personnel, including a Special Police Officer, sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu, provided an update on the situation, stating, "One terrorist neutralized; One Army jawan lost his life, three others, including one police SPO, injured in the ensuing encounter in Rajouri district."

In a poignant display of courage, a six-year-old female Labrador named Kent laid down her life while shielding her handler during the encounter. Kent was a part of the 21 Army Dog Unit and was leading a group of soldiers in pursuit of fleeing terrorists when they came under heavy fire. Kent's sacrifice occurred during 'Operation Sujaligala.'

This recent encounter follows last week's successful joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in the Reasi district, which resulted in the elimination of a terrorist. The operation also led to the recovery of war-like stores, including an AK series assault rifle with magazines.

Security forces have been vigilant in the region, as evidenced by the demolition of an improvised explosive device (IED) by the Indian Army on September 3.

Barely two weeks ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it arrested two persons for harbouring the terrorists who had killed five innocent civilians in Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in January this year.

On January 1 this year, five persons were killed and others seriously injured in an attack by unidentified terrorists.

The case was initially registered at Rajouri Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and Arms Act. NIA had taken over and re-registered the case on January 13.

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 11:48 AM IST
