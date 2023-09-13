Jammu and Kashmir: Heightened security in Rajouri as ongoing encounter with terrorists enters second day2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Security increased in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as encounter between security forces and terrorists continues. One terrorist killed, one soldier and three security personnel injured. A dog from the 21 Army Dog Unit also died during the encounter.
Heightened security has been deployed in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists enters its second day, officials report.
